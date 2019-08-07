Alabama woman says she defended herself with hot grease

No charges will be filed against a woman who poured hot grease on a man during a domestic dispute.

Decatur police responded to the call Thursday on Wimberley Drive in Decatur. When officers arrived, they found Larondrick Macklin with burns on his face.

The victim told officers Macklin entered her house with a gun. That’s when she defended herself with a pot of hot grease. Macklin was treated at a hospital.

He is charged with domestic violence and burglary and is being held at the to the Morgan County Jail on a $300,000 bond.