CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Cullman woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck late Saturday night.
The wreck occurred on AL-69 near mile marker 251, roughly five miles east of Cullman, just after 10:45 p.m.
Alabama State Troopers said Savannah D. Hamilton, 25, was killed when the Hyundai Sonata she was driving collided with a Nissan Sentra. After colliding with the Sentra, the Sonata collided head-on with a Ford Edge.
Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the Edge and a passenger were taken to Cullman Regional Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Sentra was uninjured.
