Alabama woman in wheelchair bags 8-1/2 foot gator

EUFALA, Ala. (WKRG) — The battle of hunting an alligator can be fierce, but wheelchair-bound Mandy Stone proved she can overcome any obstacle to get big game.

In a report by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Stone has been trying to win a tag lottery in Eufaula for several years. This season she was selected and got in touch with ‘Gator Mike’ Gifford who was able to strap Stone down to his boat using a locker-bar system.

After several attempts, Gator Mike finally got an alligator on the line and handed the rod to Stone for the reel in.

“He let me do some of the reeling, which was not easy. We went in a circle for about 30 minutes with this 8½-foot gator. We finally wore him down, and Mike handed me the harpoon to stick him with. That was a huge challenge. But I got the harpoon in him. Mike got him, taped his mouth and got him into the boat.” Mandy Stone, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources





“I just hope this inspires other people with handicaps to want to go and do it. You can do it. There’s no doubt. Mandy had a will to do it, and she did it. This was the most gratifying hunt that anybody could have ever done.” Gator Mike, Boat Guide, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

To read the full article by David Rainer, click here.

LATEST STORIES