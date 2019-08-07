Alabama woman fought off burglar with hot grease

Breaking News
DECATUR, Ala. (AP) – Police say an Alabama woman used a pot of hot grease to fight off an armed burglar.

Decatur police told reporters on Tuesday that officers responding to the scene last week found Larondrick Macklin suffering burns to his face. Authorities determined Macklin had entered the woman’s house with a gun and the woman defended herself.

Macklin was taken to a hospital for treatment and arrested the next day on charges of first-degree domestic violence and burglary.

The cause of the domestic violence charge is unclear, as is the connection, if any, between Macklin and the woman.

