Alabama veterans home resident tests positive for COVID-19

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — A resident of a state veterans home in Alexander City has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs.

The ADVA said this is the first resident that tested positive in Alabama so far.

The patient, a resident of the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home, began showing mild symptoms, prompting the home to get a test and place the individual into isolation.

Upon getting the results, the home administrator notified the resident’s family, the families of all the other people living at the home, and official health organizations.

The veteran is getting better, according to the ADVA. He is still in isolation while receiving treatment.

As of this report, no other cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the ADVA’s four veterans homes in Alexander City, Bay Minette, Huntsville and Pell City, which house more than 700 veterans.