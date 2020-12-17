MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Alabama’s seven U.S. House representatives has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, who serves the state’s third district, confirmed his positive coronavirus test on Twitter Thursday morning.
He says he is “experiencing mild symptoms but otherwise [is] in good spirits and looking forward to getting back to work soon.”
After consulting with the Office of the Attending Physician, Rep. Rogers says he is now self-isolating.
LATEST STORIES
- Video released of Missouri officers charged with assaulting inmate
- Alabama US Rep Mike Rogers tests positive for coronavirus
- BIKER DAD: Reality star bike builders “Orange County Choppers” hit the road, moving to Florida
- ‘Christmas Express’ Now Open at Rich’s Carwash in Saraland
- ADPH: Report of vaccine death in Alabama is fake news