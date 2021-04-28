Alabama State Trooper placed on leave following charges of Sodomy and Sexual Abuse of a Child

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Alabama State Trooper has been placed on leave after being charged with sex crimes against a child.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Christopher Bauer, age 41, has been placed on mandatory leaved following an investigation by the Montgomery Police Department.

Bauer is being charged with Sodomy and Sexual Abuse of a Child Less Than 12, along with other charges.

Bauer was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $105,000 bond.

Officials say the investigation into Bauer is on-going.