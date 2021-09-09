Alabama State Trooper Jason Vice dies from COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama State Trooper Jason Vice died from COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Vice, 41, was based at the Tuscaloosa-Selma Highway Patrol Post and was from Northport.

Vice had served as a trooper since 2006.

During the Christmas season in 2016, Trooper Vice was in the news for delivering teddy bears to pediatric patients at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.

“The entire ALEA family is absolutely devastated at the loss of one of its own, Sr. Trooper Jason Vice, who will be truly missed,” the agency’s Secretary Hal Taylor said. “We mourn this tragic loss alongside his wife, Jenny, their two children and many other loved ones. We were honored to have been given the opportunity and privilege to have worked alongside such a dedicated law enforcement veteran, who continuously demonstrated his courage, sacrifice and devotion by serving and protecting the citizens of Alabama.”

Andrew Hamlin, a local district attorney, posted about Vice’s death on social media.

“We’re praying for Senior Trooper Jason Vice’s wife and daughters, as well as his law enforcement family,” Hamlin said. “They’re mourning the loss of a wonderful father, a loving husband and a dedicated public servant. Trooper Vice worked as a Reform police officer before joining the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He served our community and the state of Alabama with honor, living his life in service to others.”