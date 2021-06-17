Alabama state offices closed June 18 for new federal Juneteenth holiday

(WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday state offices will be closed on Friday, June 18, for the newly created federal holiday for Juneteenth.

All state offices will be closed except those in areas where it is essential to maintain personnel. A memo from Ivey states that if it is necessary for any employee to work on that day, they should be allowed time off as soon thereafter as possible.

Juneteenth — also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day — commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas, where Union soldiers brought them the news two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.