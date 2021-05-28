Alabama state court rejects Mobile County claims over opioid crisis

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. A bipartisan congressional investigation released Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, found that key players in the nation’s opioid industry have spent $65 million since 1997 funding nonprofits that advocate treating pain with medications, a strategy intended to boost the sale of prescription painkillers. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Supreme Court has sided with Abbott Laboratories and thrown out a lawsuit filed by Mobile County over the opioid epidemic.

The court agreed Friday to Abbott’s request to end the case, in which the county and its health agencies sued Abbott over the marketing of the powerful painkiller OxyContin. The court agreed with arguments by Abbott Laboratories that county officials waited too long to sue.

County health officials contend a marketing campaign wrongly played down the addictive power of OxyContin, leading to a dramatic rise in hospitalizations for overdoses and deaths.