Alabama sheriff seeks dismissal of 4 theft charges as trial resumes

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A longtime Alabama sheriff on trial on allegations of corruption is asking a judge to throw out four charges alleging he stole thousands of dollars from his own campaign committee.

Attorneys for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely filed a motion seeking dismissal of the charges on Sunday.

Testimony is set to begin in Blakely’s trial on Monday.

The defense claims Blakely can’t be charged with stealing from a campaign account in which he already has an interest.

Judge Pamela Baschab didn’t issue an immediate ruling on the motion.

