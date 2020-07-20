Alabama Secretary of State extends absentee deadline for municipal elections

Monday, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill announced an extension to apply for an absentee ballot in the August municipal elections.

The deadline to register to vote for the August 25 elections is Monday, August 10, and an application for an absentee ballot can be submitted until Thursday, August 20.

When applying for an absentee ballot, if no other conditions apply and a voter is concerned about going to the polls because of COVID-19, the Secretary of State’s Office said they should check the box which reads:

“I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls. [ID REQUIRED]”

Absentee ballots can be hand-delivered to local board of registrars offices until the close of business on Monday, August 24. Those mailing their ballots need to have them postmarked by August 24 and received no later than noon on August 25.

Runoff elections will be held Tuesday, October 6 if necessary.

