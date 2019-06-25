Alabama Secretary of State considering 2020 Senate run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill will make a big announcement Tuesday morning regarding his political future.
Merrill will decide whether or not he plans to run for Senate in 2020.
The announcement will be streamed live on our website WKRG dot com at 10 in the morning.
