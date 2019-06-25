Alabama Secretary of State considering 2020 Senate run

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) -- Even on a beautiful day when green flags are flying at beaches, there is the danger of rip currents and lifeguards are reporting more "flash rip currents" than normal this summer.

Flash rip currents are even more difficult to predict and can happen with a quick wind shift or tidal change. They can pop up for just a few seconds and in that amount of time, swimmers can be ripped out into the Gulf.