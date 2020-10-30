Alabama says emergency absentee ballots available for voters with COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabamians who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 are still able to vote under new guidance issued by Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Marshall said Friday voters who tested positive on or before October 29 may be able to cast an emergency absentee ballot.

The last day to apply for a standard absentee ballot was October 29. However, Alabama law states a voter can apply for an emergency absentee ballot in case of a medical emergency.

A physician will need to provide a report to confirm why the voter needs to cast an emergency absentee ballot.

Voters have until November 2 to apply for an emergency ballot. The voter can designate a person to submit their application on their behalf, receive the voter’s ballot and return the completed ballot to the absentee election manager. Completed ballots must be returned by noon on November 3.

To apply for an emergency absentee ballot, click here.