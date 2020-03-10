Alabama River near Claiborne Dam reaches major flood stage

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – For the third time in just weeks the Alabama River near the Claiborne Dam has reached the major flood stage.

Currently, the level is at 52.17 feet and is expected to crest at 52.7 feet midweek and then slowly decrease. It is forecast to dip back into the moderate flood stage sometime Friday.

According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, this crest of 52.7 feet is just outside of the top 5 highest levels on record.

The rest of our local rivers are expected to stay in the minor flood stage or below.

Please updated through the National Weather Service at this link, as well as WKRG.com.

