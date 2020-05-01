Alabama retail back in business during COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama’s “Safer at Home” order allows many businesses to reopen, but with restrictions. Parking lots that use to be empty for weeks are now starting to fill back up, as Alabamians try to find some normalcy through this pandemic.

“It’s been really hectic and I’m just ready to get back to work,” Lindsey Anderson said.

For some, Friday is the first day in a very long time where things are starting to feel normal.

“I kind of expected everybody to be out and about today. They’re probably all excited to get out there and do their thing,” Anderson said.

As some retail stores open their doors, you can start to see a new plan in place to keep a clean and safe environment.

Like having a worker stand at the door giving customers hand santitizer as they walk in.

But for some people, that’s not enough to get them out just yet.

“Actually, I don’t feel comfortable at all going to retail businesses. I still really think it’s too soon,” Audrey Dortch said.

Too soon, is something a few lawmakers have been saying for some time. Two weeks ago at a news conference, Senator Vivian Figures explained.

“It’s giving them false security in terms of going out,” Figures said.

With Mobile leading the state with positive COVID cases. Folks tell me they hope people still practice social distancing while going out to avoid things from getting worse.

“I am fully ready to get 100% normal and hope things don’t go back,” said Anderson.

Other businesses like gyms and hair salons are hoping their day to open for business is near.

LATEST STORIES