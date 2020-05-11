Alabama restaurants prepare to open dining rooms for first time in weeks

(WIAT) — Mother’s Day is the busiest day of the year for restaurants, according to the National Restaurant Association. While sales this year pale in comparison to past years, Alabama restaurants are now tasked with preparing to reopen dining rooms with little notice.

Michael Reagan is the bar manager at Superior Grill. He said they will be using every other table to ensure guests stay six feet apart. They’re also training employees on how to stay safe and clean.

“We’re training the staff to use masks and gloves and trade them out,” Reagan said. “With changing the tables, obviously we’ve used white table clothes, so we can just switch them out. And we will be disinfecting the seats.”

Restaurants were told on Friday that they would be able to reopen on Monday. For many, the short notice was the biggest obstacle.

“It’s not enough [time] to order some of our prime cuts. So we will not be opening with our sirloins or our ribeyes or our brisket or our pork,” Reagan said.

Other eateries have decided to push back their open date to prepare.

“We could open tomorrow, but we’re not. We’re going to wait until Wednesday to get the staff in, get them trained up,” Jon Holland, the owner of Fig Tree Cafe, said.

Many restaurants will continue to offer full curbside services as many people won’t yet feel comfortable with eating in a restaurant.

