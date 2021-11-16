Alabama prosecutors say former House speaker Mike Hubbard’s not sorry, and they have proof

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Prosecutors say former Alabama House speaker Mike Hubbard is not actually sorry about breaching the public’s trust — as he claimed earlier this week — and they have the proof.

In September Hubbard, who is serving time for an ethics conviction, asked to be released from prison early and given supervised probation. He has served a little over a year of his 28-month sentence.

A jury convicted Hubbard of violating the state ethics law in 2016. Prosecutors said he used his position as Alabama House speaker to get clients and investments for his businesses.

Hubbard wrote to the court in September, apologizing to “everyone affected,” acknowledging that his convictions damaged public trust in elected officials and stating he had begun his rehabilitation, according to court documents.

But prosecutors who questioned Hubbard’s sincerity pulled his emails and prison phone recordings from August until last week and said his conversations with friends show his apology was “manufactured” and he still believes he did nothing wrong.

In other conversations recorded after the letter was signed, prosecutors said Hubbard further demonstrated that his apology wasn’t sincere by calling what happened to him “a political hit job” and saying “I’ll explain all the stuff that happened, but I promise you I did nothing wrong.”

Hubbard spoke in code with people about his plan for release, according to prosecutors. The day he signed his apology letter, he told his wife that he did not like that part of a draft letter he liked was removed but he “held [his] nose and signed it,” according to documents.

In the motion opposing Hubbard’s early release, prosecutors also said the prison records show Hubbard tried to orchestrate his release by getting language added to the prison bill that the Legislature recently considered in a special session.

Prosecutors also claimed Hubbard is working on a “disinformation campaign” by working with his former attorney and a witness from his trial to boost circulation of a Notre Dame law review article about his case. Hubbard’s friend, Billy Canary, and his attorney Lance Bell both gave input on the article, according to prosecutors, but neither is mentioned in the final published article.

Court records indicated the judge had not taken action on Hubbard’s motion as of Tuesday afternoon.