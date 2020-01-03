Alabama politicians react to killing of Iranian general

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Politicians across Alabama are giving their insights into the airstrikes that killed Iran’s top general Friday.
Sen. Doug Jones and Representatives Robert Aderholt, Mike Rogers and Bradley Byrne all commented on the death of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Soleimani was killed at his home Jan. 3 in Tehran, Iran. The attack has sparked outrage from Iranian leaders, vowing “harsh retaliation” against the United States.
WATCH: REP. BRADLEY BYRNE REACTS TO DEATH OF IRAN GENERAL
Rep. Byrne also commented on both Rep. Ilhan Omar and former Vice President Joe Biden’s responses to the attack.
Sen. Jones released this statement:
“I commend our intelligence personnel for their critical role and our military personnel who successfully implemented President Trump’s orders. Qassim Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of countless American service members and innocent civilians. The world is most certainly a better place without him at the helm of Iran’s notorious Quds Force. However, tensions will surely escalate in an already tense relationship with Iran and briefing Congress before any further action is essential. Our first priority must be to keep U.S. service members and Americans in the region and throughout the world safe and to work with our allies to stabilize the situation.”Sen. Doug Jones
President Donald Trump said that Soleimani’s “reign of terror is over” in a press conference Friday. The president has since ordered 3,000 more Army troops to the Mideast.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the strike as “wholly lawful,” saying that Soleimani posed an “imminent” threat against the U.S. and its interests in the region.
Retaliation against the U.S. could ignite a major conflict between the two countries and their allies. However, Iranian Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif dubbed the U.S. attack a “cowardly terrorist action” and said Iran has the right to respond “in any method and any time.”
