DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Boaz man charged with sexual abuse of a child has reached a plea agreement before his trial was scheduled to begin on Monday.

Court documents show that 48-year-old Tomas Juan Francisco entered a plea of guilty on Tuesday, August 2.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said investigators who specialize in crimes against children and sex crimes had investigated Francisco, who arrested him in November 2021.

Tomas Juan Francisco (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

At the time of his arrest, Francisco’s bond was set at $2 million. He was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12, first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree rape.

His bond has since been raised to $4 million.

According to online court records, Francisco was sentenced to serve 20 years in a state penitentiary.