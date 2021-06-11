Alabama man commits armed robbery while out on bond, deputies say

HURLEY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jeremy Branch, 40, of Chickasaw Alabama this week, who is collecting a record of robberies.

Deputies arrested Branch while out on bond for an armed robbery in January at the Navigator Credit Union off HWY 614. After a search, deputies found a note in his pocket implying he had a weapon and threatening to rob the bank.

The same bank was robbed in March. Jackson County says the suspect at the time was wearing a hat, hoodie, and face covering and could not be identified.

Thursday, June 11, a neighboring business owner spotted the same white truck they had seen in March and called 911.

Branch is charged once again with armed robbery.