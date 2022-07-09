Timothy Michael Harris, 27, was arrested in connection with an alleged robbery Friday. (Photo courtesy Cullman County Sheriff’s Office)

VINEMONT, Ala. (WHNT) – A Cullman man is facing multiple charges after an alleged robbery Friday.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a gas station employee being stabbed. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the employee worked at the V&W Shell station in the Vinemont community.

Timothy Michael Harris, 27, was arrested and faces multiple charges:

Motor vehicle theft

Robbery (x2)

Burglary

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office said Harris had multiple outstanding warrants as well:

Failure to appear for disorderly conduct

Failure to appear for domestic violence

I am thankful for the quick response of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Investigators and Cullman Police Department to quickly locate and apprehend Mr. Harris. I want to thank the victim for their courage and assistance in identifying the suspect which lead to the arrest. Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry

The Sheriff’s Office stated additional charges may be possible and deputies will be working in conjunction with the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation.