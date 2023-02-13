BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police arrested a 23-year-old man following a shooting at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant on Hwy. 280 over the weekend.

Jacques Delawrence Hunter, Jr. of Center Point, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment following a shooting at the restaurant earlier that afternoon, where a person was shot in the stomach.

“During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the victim and suspect were acquaintances attending the same family gathering,” a press release from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office stated. “Following an altercation during the family gathering, witnesses and evidence support that the suspect shot the victim.”

Deputies detained Hunter shortly after arriving at the restaurant, located in the Inverness area of Hwy. 280 in Shelby County. As of Monday, the victim of the shooting is reportedly in stable condition.

“I’m proud of our patrol deputies for their quick response, apprehending the suspect, and making the scene safe to render aid,” Sheriff Joe Samaniego stated in the release. “In Shelby County we have zero tolerance for violent crime. Our investigators will continue to work diligently to ensure the responsible party is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. I would also like to thank the Hoover Police Department and Cahaba Valley Fire and Rescue for their quick response.”

Hunter is being held at the Shelby County Jail on $125,000 bond.