PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say a former J.W. Steakhouse employee spent $14,000 on the company’s gas card without authorization.
According to a Facebook post from the Priceville Police Department, the steakhouse reported fraudulent use of the card on Wednesday, July 6. The $14,000 in fuel charges were spread over the last year, according to police.
Officials identified 24-year-old Michael Deangelo Pitts of Decatur as a suspect. Police say he was a former J.W. Steakhouse employee.
On Thursday, Pitts was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond.
Police say more arrests are likely as the investigation continues.
You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast. To get the latest news from Mobile, Baldwin County and Pensacola, download the WKRG News 5 News App, and be sure to turn on push alerts.