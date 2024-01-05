LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) – A Sterrett man has been arrested after he ran a car into a pole outside of the Leeds Bass Pro Shops, took his clothes off, ran inside and jumped into the indoor pond Thursday night.

According to Leeds Police Department Police Chief Paul Irwin, police responded to the Bass Pro Shops, located at 5000 Bass Pro Blvd, just before 9 p.m.

Irwin said the 42-year-old man had “intentionally struck a pole” in the parking lot with his family in the car. He then ran inside, took off his clothes and jumped into the Bass Pro Shops pond.

“It’s very unfortunate that people like this aren’t receiving the treatment they need,” Irwin said.

The man, who has since been identified as George Owens, was taken into custody and is charged with public lewdness, disorderly conduct, assault in the second degree, resisting arrest, two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of criminal mischief.

He is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail.