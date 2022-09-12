A man was charged with attempted murder after officials say he intentionally tried to poison his wife. (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The man who officials said poisoned his wife has been released from jail.

Court records show Brian Mann, 33, was released from jail on a $500,000 bond on Tuesday, September 6.

Mann was indicted by a grand jury and arrested on Friday, September 2.

Court documents show that Mann is accused of using lead to poison his wife and she spent nearly two months in the hospital recovering.

The pair were undergoing divorce proceedings but those were halted until the criminal proceedings were complete.

Mann is scheduled to be arraigned on October 24 at 9 a.m. in Morgan County Circuit Court.