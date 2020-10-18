Alabama man accused of killing mother attacks correctional officer, inmate

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dale County man accused of killing and dismembering his mother is now facing murder charges after an armed assault.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office said that Saturday, Chad Brogden attacked a correctional officer while the officer left the special housing block with a shank. The attack was unprovoked.

Brogden attacked the officer multiple times before the officer broke free and put him back into the cell block. However, the sheriff’s office said once inside, Brogden then attacked another inmate.

The inmate received moderate into juries and was taken to Dale Medical Center. The officer was also treated there for his injuries and was released.

Brogden now faces two counts of attempted murder as well as the previous murder and corpse abuse charges he was in jail for already.

