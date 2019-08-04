Alabama lawmakers respond to Texas, Ohio shootings

Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two mass shootings have taken place in different areas of the United States in less than 24 hours of each other. Since then, state lawmakers have sent out heartfelt tweets voicing their concern on the deadly weekend.

Saturday around 10 a.m., an active shooter entered a Walmart next to Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas and began shooting inside the store. The shooting left 20 people dead, and at least 26 others injured.

The shooter has been identified as Patrick Crusius, 21, from Allen, Texas. He has been charged with Capital Murder, according to El Paso jail records.

Early Sunday around 1 a.m., a shooter opened fire at a bar in Dayton, Ohio. Ten people, including the suspect, are dead and 26 people were injured and taken to area hospitals.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio.

Alabama lawmakers have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the shootings. Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted sending her condolences to the lives lost in both shootings.

I offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Texas and Ohio today. Alabamians are praying for the victims and their families as well as the first responders of these senseless acts of violence. @GovAbbott @MikeDeWine #alpolitics — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) August 4, 2019

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) sent out a thread of tweets saying the “government is failing in the most basic responsibility it has to the people of this country.”

…our government is failing in the most basic responsibility it has to the people of this country: to keep them safe. Most folks will, again, instinctively go to their corners and talk about guns, which is clearly a discussion that needs to continue, but…

. — Doug Jones (@DougJones) August 4, 2019

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.) also tweeted calling the shooting “senseless.”

Now, we mourn with Dayton, OH for the tragic & senseless shooting within 13 hours of the El Paso mass shooting. No more mourning, we need ACTION! House Dems passed 2 bills this Congress for universal gun background check. Now is the time for Mitch & Senate GOP to pass the laws! — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) August 4, 2019

And Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) sent prayers to those affected by the “senseless” shootings.

Horrified by the senseless and tragic shootings in El Paso and Dayton this weekend. This unnecessary loss of life is heartbreaking, and my prayers remain with those affected. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) August 4, 2019

President Trump says he’s been speaking to the attorney general, FBI director and members of congress, and will be making an additional statement Monday.