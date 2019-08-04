Alabama lawmakers respond to Texas, Ohio shootings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two mass shootings have taken place in different areas of the United States in less than 24 hours of each other. Since then, state lawmakers have sent out heartfelt tweets voicing their concern on the deadly weekend.
Saturday around 10 a.m., an active shooter entered a Walmart next to Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas and began shooting inside the store. The shooting left 20 people dead, and at least 26 others injured.
The shooter has been identified as Patrick Crusius, 21, from Allen, Texas. He has been charged with Capital Murder, according to El Paso jail records.
Early Sunday around 1 a.m., a shooter opened fire at a bar in Dayton, Ohio. Ten people, including the suspect, are dead and 26 people were injured and taken to area hospitals.
The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio.
Alabama lawmakers have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the shootings. Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted sending her condolences to the lives lost in both shootings.
Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) sent out a thread of tweets saying the “government is failing in the most basic responsibility it has to the people of this country.”
Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.) also tweeted calling the shooting “senseless.”
And Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) sent prayers to those affected by the “senseless” shootings.
President Trump says he’s been speaking to the attorney general, FBI director and members of congress, and will be making an additional statement Monday.