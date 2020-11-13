Alabama lawmaker plans to reintroduce early voting bill in legislative session

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Election Day has come and gone and thousands of Alabamians showed up to the polls. But thousands of others showed up to cast in-person absentee ballots weeks prior to election day.

The pandemic changed the rules for voting in 2020, but talk of early voting options has persisted. One Alabama lawmaker said it will be a hot topic in the upcoming legislative session.

Counties in Alabama saw record numbers of in-person absentee ballots this election cycle. State Representative Chris England, who also serves as the Alabama Democratic Party Chair, said that’s more than enough proof that it’s time for a fresh conversation about voter options.

Alabama lawmakers have attempted to implement early voting in the past.

“A lot of my legislative colleagues for years have been introducing bills to introduce early voting Alabama, whether it be no excuse absentee voting or just out now early voting,” England said.

News 19 asked whether England believed early voting would benefit one party more than another.

“It really doesn’t benefit a party. It more so benefits the public,” England said.

News 19 also reached out to the Alabama GOP chair for the party’s take on early voting needs in the state and has not received a response.

But England said he’s more confident now than ever this is what Alabamians want and need. He said the lines outside courthouses across the state ahead of election day prove that.

“I think the last past absentee vote totals about 88, 89,000,” said England. “Well, this year we saw over 300,000 so I think that the intent of the public is clear.”

Months before election day, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said that offering options like early voting would be costly with little return.

He told News 19, “If you don’t have more people voting, but cost everybody more, why are you doing it?”

England argues the return speaks for itself this election.

Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida offer early voting. England said if it’s been working for them why not us?

“I think if your motive is to make voting as easy as possible for more people to participate. I think it’s a no brainer,” England said.

The state party chair plans to address the matter in the upcoming legislative session.

“We’ll have another discussion about it this year, as we’ve had certainly years in the past, where you’ll see many bills introduced to expand voting options, beyond just 12 hours on one day,” England said.

