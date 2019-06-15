Alabama is getting 3 new license plates, redesigning others

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Three new Alabama license plates are coming online next month.

The Alabama Department of Revenue says plates for Colon Cancer Awareness, Prostate Cancer Research and Thank a Lineman have exceeded the minimum number of pre-commitments and will be available for sale beginning July 1.

The plates cost an additional $50.

The department says four other tags are being redesigned. They are: The Letter Carriers, Choose Life (Support Adoption), Pink Breast Cancer (formerly Fight Breast Cancer- Joy to Life) and Jefferson State Community College.

