BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Saturday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 30-year-old Denarieya Letrex Smith was found around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by other inmates. He was pronounced dead at 4:03 a.m.
The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating Smith’s death as a homicide.
He was serving a life sentence following a 2017 attempted murder conviction out of Covington County.
