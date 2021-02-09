Alabama high school band director arrested on charges of sex with a student

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Chilton County High School employee is behind bars facing charges of sex with a student under the age of 19.

Ashlee Steinman, the Chilton County High School band director, according to the school’s website, was booked Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Steinman is facing one charge of school employee with student under the age of 19 and another charge of school employee sexual contact with a student, arrest records show.

Steinman remains in Clanton City Jail with no bond.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories