Alabama high school band director arrested on charges of sex with a student

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Chilton County High School employee is behind bars facing charges of sex with a student under the age of 19.
Ashlee Steinman, the Chilton County High School band director, according to the school’s website, was booked Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Steinman is facing one charge of school employee with student under the age of 19 and another charge of school employee sexual contact with a student, arrest records show.
Steinman remains in Clanton City Jail with no bond.
