Alabama Hall of Fame Coach Mike Jacobs named Athletic Director at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – University of Mobile Head Baseball Coach Mike Jacobs, who founded the university’s baseball program and was recently inducted into the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, is UM’s new athletic director, effective July 1.

University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett made the announcement June 20.

Jacobs will lead one of the largest athletic programs in the NAIA, with 18 varsity sports and about 425 student-athletes. He will continue to serve as head baseball coach of a program he founded in 1990.

Burnett said in the 30 years he has known Jacobs, “What impresses me most is his belief that he is not only coaching players to win a ballgame; he is coaching young men to be winners in life. He sets high standards for himself and inspires those around him to pursue excellence in all areas of their own lives as well. He is personally invested in the success of his players and in the university’s Christ-centered mission.”

Jacobs said his goal is to help continue to propel the University of Mobile athletic program into one the university and community will be proud of and want to support.

“Our program is very competitive. We have excellent coaches with some great ideas for the future, and I look forward to listening to them and involving them in decisions as we move forward,” he said.

Jacobs said a strength of UM’s athletic program is its commitment to succeed “in the right way.”

“We find student-athletes that want to graduate and are willing to put in the work on the field or on the court and in the classroom. We’ve been able to recruit student-athletes that can really play, and understand and respect the university’s Christ-centered culture and be involved in it,” he said.

Jacobs has coached all 30 seasons since the Rams baseball program was established. In 2011, the baseball field was named Mike Jacobs Field in his honor, after he compiled 700 wins. Currently, he has earned 993wins and is 10th among active coaches in career wins in the NAIA. He led the Rams to three streaks of 40 or more total wins, and reached the 30-win plateau 17 times. He guided the Rams to seven conference championships and a berth in the 2001 NAIA World Series. Jacobswas inducted into the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.

Before his career at the University of Mobile, he coached six years at UMS-Wright Preparatory School, including two as an assistant coach and four as the head coach. As a college player, Jacobs had an outstanding career as a four-year letterman at University of South Alabama and was the Jaguars’ leading hitter in 1976.