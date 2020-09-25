Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo reopening with free admission Saturday to give back to the community

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The Gulf Coast Zoo knows how hard their community has been working in the recovery efforts from Hurricane Sally, and they are offering a special “Give Back Saturday.”

On Saturday, Sept. 25, they are having a free admissions day with optional donations to show their gratitude towards the community. WKRG.com mobile journalist Colleen Peterson spoke with the Executive Director, Joel Hamilton, to get more details.

“Different people brought us food and brought us gasoline and brought volunteers to help us and we wanted to say thank you,” Joel said.

Thankfully, the zoo only saw minor damage but will still be costly to fix. They utilized tree debris by placing it in exhibits. The monkeys seemed to enjoy their new “toys.”

“The merry-go-round the top got damage, we got a little damage to the wolf exhibit and minor damage to exhibits here and there but all in all we came through the storm very well,” Joel said.

All of the animals made it through the storm safely.

“Get away from the craziness that’s outside of our gates for a little bit and forget about what they’re dealing with and come enjoy the zoo,” Joel said.

