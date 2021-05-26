Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs bill to ban curbside voting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Gov. Kay Ivey today signed into law House Bill 285, prohibiting the removal of a voting machine or ballot from the designated polling place for the purpose of voting.

“Since taking office, we have always prioritized securing the chain of ballot custody. By keeping the ballot in the hands of the voter, we ensure each vote is counted accurately, honestly, and independently from any poll worker or third party,” Secretary of State John H. Merrill said in a press release. “We are especially grateful to our sponsors Representative Wes Allen (R-Troy) and Senator Dan Roberts (R-Mountain Brook), as well as the rest of the Alabama Legislature, for their dedication to securing our elections and protecting the right of Alabamians to cast a secret ballot.”

Handicap-accessible voting machines will still be available at all polling places and absentee offices. All polling places in the state are required to be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.

Voters with qualifying disabilities can also apply for an absentee ballot.

