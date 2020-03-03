Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey casts her vote for the Alabama Primary in Montgomery

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT Staff)— Governor Kay Ivey voted Tuesday morning at her precinct in Montgomery.

The governor made a last minute plea for Amendment One that’s on the ballot. That amendment would change how state school board members are selected.

The state would go from an elected school board to an appointed one by the governor.

” This is a major move to improve the educational stability in accountability in our system and this amendment deserves everybody’s vote for yes”

Gov. Kay Ivey, (R) Alabama

The governor is on the ballot as well, running to become a delegate for the GOP National Convention.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories