Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey casts her vote for the Alabama Primary in Montgomery

(WIAT Staff)— Governor Kay Ivey voted Tuesday morning at her precinct in Montgomery.

The governor made a last minute plea for Amendment One that’s on the ballot. That amendment would change how state school board members are selected.

The state would go from an elected school board to an appointed one by the governor.

” This is a major move to improve the educational stability in accountability in our system and this amendment deserves everybody’s vote for yes” Gov. Kay Ivey, (R) Alabama

The governor is on the ballot as well, running to become a delegate for the GOP National Convention.

