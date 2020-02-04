Alabama Gov. Ivey delivering 2020 State of the State Address tonight

Watch live at 6:30 p.m.

by: Reshad Hudson and Malique Rankin

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama lawmakers have returned to Montgomery for the start of the 2020 legislative session.

The agenda includes mental health, education, and prison reform, among other issues. State Capitol Reporter Reshad Hudson and CBS 42 Reporter Malique Rankin are at the state house for complete coverage of the legislative session and Governor Kay Ivey’s address.

A livestream of the State of the State address will be available within this story around 6:30 p.m.

