Alabama GOP Senate Candidates Forum Tuesday evening in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re still months away from the Republican Primary in Alabama. Candidates vying for the hotly contested Senate seat meet tonight in Gulf Shores.

We should note this is probably the first meeting of most of the Republican candidates for Senate in our area this year but it is by no means all of the big names.

The forum is tonight starting at 6:30 at the Gulf State Park Lodge. The event is hosted by ARSEA/APEAL, that’s a group that represents current and future Alabama state employee retirees and local municipal retirees.

Confirmed speakers at the forum tonight include former Auburn University Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville, Secretary of State John Merrill, State Representative Arnold Mooney, and businessman Stanley Adair. Congressman Bradley Byrne will participate via video according to a news release. A big name so far not appearing is the previous Republican nominee Roy Moore.

The state employee retiree group is holding a two-day convention in Gulf Shores. It continues Wednesday with an address from the Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth and former Congressman Jo Bonner. He’s currently Kay Ivey’s Chief of Staff.