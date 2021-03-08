Alabama Forestry Commission warns of outside burning dangers

ALABAMA — Wildfires across the state of Alabama have burned more than 2,360 acres in the last three days, state forestry officials said Monday as they urged people to be careful about burning things outdoors.

According to the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC), lower humidity and March winds have the capability to help outdoor fires spread out of control quickly.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the commission said firefighters were battling 24 wildfires across the state. The largest fires over the weekend were a 560-acre fire in St. Clair County, two 400-acre fires in Cullman and Cherokee Counties, and one for 200 acres in Escambia County.

Most of the fires escaped from permitted prescribed burns, according to the commission. There are currently no burn restrictions in the state, but officials urged people to be careful.

Burning woodland, grassland, field or wood debris greater than a quarter of an acre or within 25 feet of flammable material requires a burn permit in Alabama.

Officials said people should have enough tools, manpower and equipment to safely control any fire.

Burn permits can be obtained through the AFC by calling 1-800-392-5679.