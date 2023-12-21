TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An offensive lineman for the Alabama Crimson Tide was granted youthful offender status after being arrested and charged with knowingly spreading a sexually transmitted disease to a partner.

Elijah Pritchett, 19, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant of knowingly spreading an STD, a class C misdemeanor in Alabama. On Thursday, a spokesperson with Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed Pritchett had been granted youthful offender status earlier that morning, keeping developments in his case confidential and inaccessible to the public.

By law, those who are granted youthful offender status typically receive lighter punishment — if convicted — than those who do not have that designation. In addition, youthful offender status can curb the chances of jail time and can have the charge expunged from the accused’s record.

Those eligible for youthful offender status are typically under the age of 21, although not everyone in that age group is granted that status, given the severity of the charges.

Pritchett’s arrest, which was first reported by Tuscaloosa Thread Wednesday night, came after the TPD received a report last week. The outlet reported that on Wednesday, Pritchett was arrested and subsequently released from jail after posting $500 bond.

Originally from Columbus, Georgia, Pritchett came to the UA in 2022 as a redshirt freshman. This season, Pritchett received some time on the line, playing in all 13 games in a limited capacity.

Because of his new youthful offender status, police were not able to comment any further on Pritchett’s arrest or the charges he’s facing. No information on how Pritchett’s recent arrest would affect his future with the Tide was made available.