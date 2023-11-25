MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saturday after Thanksgiving brings people together by the one thing Alabamians love most—college football. The University of Alabama took home the victory, leaving some fans screaming “Roll Tide!” and Auburn fans say overall, it was a good game.

The University of Alabama beat Auburn University in the 2023 Iron Bowl. As two of the biggest Alabama schools competed for the win, fans from both respective teams gathered for a watch party in Downtown Mobile.

“What would happen if War Eagle won?” WKRG News 5’s Jeremy Jones asked to an Alabama fan.

“They’re not,” he responded.

“War eagle!” shouted an Auburn fan.

Auburn held the lead in the fourth quarter; causing Alabama fans to be a bit on edge. However, they took the win in the very end; leaving Alabama fans ecstatically shouting “Roll Tide!” in the streets of Downtown Mobile.

Even though Auburn fans are disappointed about the Tigers losing, some say it was still a great game.

“We’re all here having a really great time,” said another Auburn fan. “I was really excited seeing us giving them a lot of heck today. A little disappointing, but I’m excited about it.”