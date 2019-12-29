Alabama enjoys Best Buy shopping spree courtesy of Citrus Bowl

(CBS) — President Donald Trump reacted to news that his short cameo in the 1992 movie “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was cut from a Canadian television channel’s recent broadcasts. While Mr. Trump appeared to make light of it on Twitter, many of his fans, including his eldest son, disapproved of the cut and raised questions of political bias – even though it turns out the edit was made in 2014, well before Mr. Trump decided to run for office.

On Thursday, Mr. Trump poked fun at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the CBC network removed the scene showing Mr. Trump walking through the Plaza Hotel as actor Macaulay Culkin’s character, Kevin McCallister, stops him to ask for directions.