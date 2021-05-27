Alabama Department of Revenue to debut 4 new vehicle tag styles in June

The Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) will debut four new styles of vehicle tags, beginning on June 1.

The new styles include:

Professional Firefighter: Available to Alabama residents who are vehicle owners and are paid members of a paid or part-time paid fire department of the state. The cost is .25 cents to be distributed to expand and maintain the Alabama Firefighter Memorial in Tuscaloosa.

I Share the Road: The $50 fee is alloted to the Fairhope Cycling Project, which aims to make Alabama communities more bicycle and pedestrian-friendly.

National Wild Turkey Federation: Available to Alabama residents who are vehicle owners and supporters of the Alabama Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. Net proceeds of the $50 fee benefit the Alabama Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation for usage in habitat improvement, land acquisition, and other wildlife practices related to wild turkey in Alabama.

Support the Arts: Available to Alabama residents who are vehicle owners and supporters of the Alabama State Council on the Arts. Net proceeds of the $50 fee are disbursed between the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the Alabama Alliance for Arts Education, and the Alabama State Department of education for arts education, as well as local and state arts education programs.

ADOR will discontinue the Judson College license plates on June 1, after the college announced it would close at the end of the summer.

All photos below provided by the Alabama Department of Revenue