Alabama Department of Public Health testing for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is now testing for coronavirus, but you’ll only get the test if you meet the criteria.

There are no reported cases of COVID-19 in our state, but there are plenty of rumors going around.

Mobile County Health Department Epidemiologist Dr. Rendi Murpree said, “People who have lived in Mobile County have been tested already this year and have tested negative. These were people who, you know, have traveled to countries where there’s widespread ongoing transmission and they had the symptoms that looked like it might be coronavirus.”

According to Mobile County Health Department officials, until last week, only the Centers for Disease Control could test for COVID-19 in Alabama. On Thursday, Alabama’s state laboratories became certified to test for coronavirus, but there’s a catch.

Dr. Murphree said, “The testing has to be pre-authorized with the Department of Public Health and their Bureau of Clinical Laboratories.”

Tests administered in Alabama are sent to Montgomery and results take a couple of days. Dr. Murphree did say more commercial tests are becoming available, but while tests through the Department of Health are free, costs for commercial tests have not yet been released.

Dr. Murphree said, “We can’t just test everyone out there nor would we want to because the result of a test doesn’t have any bearing on how a physician would treat you if you tested positive for coronavirus because there is no treatment.”

