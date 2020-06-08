Alabama Department of Public health reducing COVID-19 hotline hours

Due to a reduction in after-hours calls, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced Monday it will be shortening hours for its informational hotline.

Beginning June 15, the toll-free hotline will be available from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week. However, ADPH said hours can be readjusted quickly if needed.

During those hours, questions can be directed to (800) 270-7268 or covid19info@adph.state.al.us.

ADPH said a second toll free phone line will continue to provide information about testing sites and hours of operation – (888) 264-2256. Callers will need to provide their zip code for the closest testing site.

An FAQ section can be found 24 hours a day, seven days a week on the ADPH COVID-19 website.

