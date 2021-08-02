Alabama Department of Public Health recommends masks, distancing in K-12 schools

ALABAMA – The Alabama Department of Public Health has updated its recommendations for K-12 schools as students begin to return.
Following the latest CDC guidance, the Alabama Department of Public Health is recommending school administrators implement universal masking, at least three feet of spacing between desks, and vaccinate students and staff where and when possible.
ADPH also reminded administrators that everybody has to wear masks on school buses, both public and private schools, per a CDC order requiring masks on all public transit.
By Alabama law, COVID-19 cases must be reported to ADPH and the guidance said individuals who test positive or are diagnosed with COVID-19 must stay home for 10 days, be symptom and fever-free for 24 hours, and feel better before returning to school.
As a reminder, symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sort throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarhea
If anybody is showing these symptoms, ADPH said they need immediate medical care:
- Trouble breathing
- Presistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake up or stay awake
- Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nails
For ADPH’s full list of school recommendations, click here.