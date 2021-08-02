Alabama Department of Public Health recommends masks, distancing in K-12 schools

Group of kids return to school during the pandemic.

ALABAMA – The Alabama Department of Public Health has updated its recommendations for K-12 schools as students begin to return.

Following the latest CDC guidance, the Alabama Department of Public Health is recommending school administrators implement universal masking, at least three feet of spacing between desks, and vaccinate students and staff where and when possible.

ADPH also reminded administrators that everybody has to wear masks on school buses, both public and private schools, per a CDC order requiring masks on all public transit.

By Alabama law, COVID-19 cases must be reported to ADPH and the guidance said individuals who test positive or are diagnosed with COVID-19 must stay home for 10 days, be symptom and fever-free for 24 hours, and feel better before returning to school.

As a reminder, symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sort throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarhea

If anybody is showing these symptoms, ADPH said they need immediate medical care:

Trouble breathing

Presistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake up or stay awake

Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nails

For ADPH’s full list of school recommendations, click here.