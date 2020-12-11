Alabama counties getting federal relief for Hurricane Zeta damage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Several Alabama counties impacted by Hurricane Zeta were approved for federal assistance, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday afternoon.
According to the governor’s office, FEMA approved the state’s request for public and individual assistance after a phone conversation between Ivey and President Trump.
“On my call with President Trump earlier today, he assured me that we could consider our request for federal aid following Hurricane Zeta done, and he quickly delivered,” Ivey said in statement. “Within hours of our call, FEMA approved our request for public and individual assistance. This will go a long way in providing the people impacted by Zeta the help they need.”
Counties eligible for public assistance include, Autauga, Butler, Cherokee, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Perry, Randolph, Talladega, Washington, and Wilcox.
Counties eligible for individual assistance include, Clarke, Dallas, Marengo, Mobile, Perry, Washington, and Wilcox.
