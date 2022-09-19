ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Deputies with Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) arrested a high school coach after reports of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to LCSO, Thomas Blake Tucker, 25, of Madison, was arrested on Friday night after receiving a tip about an allegedly inappropriate relationship with a student.

Tucker, a coach and teacher at East Limestone High School, has been charged with a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.

He has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation, News 19 is working to bring you updates.