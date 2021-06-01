Alabama clinics offer free vision screening for rural areas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A program meant to prevent vision loss among some of Alabama’s most vulnerable residents will provide free vision screening and testing in rural communities.

Studies have shown that poor, Black and Hispanic people are disproportionately at risk for problems that can cause blindness. And many people delay getting eye exams in rural areas. Screening results gathered at rural clinics are sent electronically to researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, who review them for any problems.

UAB says the program already has treated more than 100 people at clinics in Maplesville and Marion. It will expand to include a clinic in Centreville in June.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories