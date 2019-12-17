Alabama celebrates 200th anniversary with bicentennial celebration in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It was on Saturday 200 years ago that Alabama became the 22nd state in the country.

Celebrations were held Saturday in Montgomery to mark the state’s bicentennial. The Alabama Bicentennial committee pulled out all the stops for the state’s 200th birthday.

“Seventy-three thousand days, 2,400 months and 200 years,” Gov. Kay Ivey said.

Ben Webster brought his family out to celebrate the state’s birthday, because one of his daughters in learning about Alabama history in fourth grade.

“We’ve learned about the Tuskegee Airman and how they were the first African American fighter pilots,” said Parrish, Webster’s daughter.

Ben Webster said the celebration was a kind of a reinforcement of what his daughter is getting in school and a chance for the family to see things they wouldn’t have gotten to see and learn about.

Bands from across the state marched down the city’s historic Dexter Avenue. The parade also featured lawmakers, school groups and the business community.

Alabama is home to some pretty notable people and many of them were part of the bicentennial, such as stand-up comic Roy Wood Jr., singer Ruben Studdard and Dr. Regina Benjamin.

“Alabama has to remember their past, but more importantly build a future together,” Wood said.

In addition, the state also unveiled 16 monuments showcasing moments in Alabama history at the new Bicentennial Park, located on the Capitol grounds for all of Alabama to see.

